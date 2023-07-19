Sunderland have reportedly handed a trial to teenage midfielder Gideon Granstrom, who has also been training with Championship club Norwich City.

The 17-year-old has come through the ranks at Swedish club Djurgardens IF and been named in the team’s senior matchday squad twice despite his age.

Speaking to Swedish outlet FotbollSTHLM, the player’s agent and father Robert Granstrom explained Sunderland’s interest:

“He went there earlier this week and is doing his first training session today,” he said. “He stays about ten days in total. They will be on this tour for a week, starting in Norwich, then finishing with three days in Sunderland.”

Asked how serious the interest was, Granstrom’s father added: “It’s open. From our side, we focus on the sporting aspect, it is instructive to come there and meet a different football culture and a different way of playing.

“Then it is a blank slate what happens after that. We have had a dialogue with Bosse and Djurgarden the whole time, who understand the whole thing. But a club like Sunderland does not invite a player unless there is a concrete interest.”

The report claims Sunderland caught sight of Granstrom when the midfielder was playing for Sweden Under-18s in Wales earlier this year.

The Black Cats have been able to agree new deals with several of their academy players this summer, with 16-year-old Chris Rigg among those who have signed scholarship deals.