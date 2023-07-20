Former Sunderland loanee midfielder Eduard Michut has been linked with a move to Championship rivals Leeds United, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Sunderland had an option to make Michut’s loan deal permanent this summer, after the midfielder made 24 Championship appearances for the Black Cats, but the clause wasn’t activated.

Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said the decision was taken "mutually", with the 20-year-old having now returned to PSG to assess his next steps. Now, however, Michut has been linked with a move to Leeds United.

Romano stated on Twitter: "Leeds United are among several clubs interested in Edouard Michut from Paris Saint-Germain. Deal will depend on conditions decided by PSG in the coming days."

“A very positive outcome,” Michut told a French media outlet after leaving Sunderland. “It’s been a very good season to develop, to be ready for future years since it’s a Championship that is still incredibly intense and technically complicated.

“It took a bit of time to start for me to play games, especially because of some physical glitches as well as the adaptation to a new football. But I think I made the right choice by going to play for Sunderland.

“The club offered me the opportunity to stay. It was my decision to leave Sunderland. We didn’t agree on certain contractual points. There were also a few things in the style of play that didn’t suit me.