Jordan Henderson is on the verge of moving to Saudi Arabian club Al-Ettifaq, that's according to the latest reports.

Al-Ettifaq are said to have agreed a deal in principle of £12million plus add-ons to buy Liverpool's captain. The 33-year-old former Sunderland man has two years left on his deal at Anfield.

Should the deal go through, Henderson will join former Liverpool colleague Steven Gerrad, who recently took over as manager at Al-Ettifaq.

Wearside-born Henderson joined Liverpool from Sunderland in a deal worth £20million in June 2011 after rising through the ranks at the Academy of Light.

Henderson then captained the Reds to the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup Carabao Cup, European Super Cup and Club World Cup during his stay on Merseyside.