Sunderland's pre-season preparations continue in New MexicoSunderland's pre-season preparations continue in New Mexico
'Different level': Phil Smith's Sunderland AFC player rating photos as returning star impresses against New Mexico

Sunderland won the second game of their US tour on Wednesday night, surviving two late goals to edge a five-goal contest against New Mexico United.
By Phil Smith
Published 20th Jul 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 20th Jul 2023, 06:09 BST

Having fielded two XIs for each half of the win over San Antonio FC last time out, Tony Mowbray this time made no changes as he looks to give every player ninety minutes before they return to Wearside.

As such it was a gruelling task in soaring temperatures for his side, who overcame a difficult start to eventually establish a three-goal lead midway through the second half.

It was Pierre Ekwah who broke the deadlock shortly before half time, with Hemir and Isaac Lihadji also getting on the scoresheet. A deflected strike and a penalty made it a nervy end to the game for Sunderland, though they were in the end decent value for their win.

So who took their chance to impress Tony Mowbray as the new season nears? Phil Smith runs you through in our player ratings...

Kept his side level with two top-drawer saves in the first half, showcasing impressive reflexes and strength. Very unlucky to concede twice late on, first due to a deflection and then a penalty. An amazing experience and a special night for the Sunderland youngster, who emerged with credit. 7

1. MATTY YOUNG

Kept his side level with two top-drawer saves in the first half, showcasing impressive reflexes and strength. Very unlucky to concede twice late on, first due to a deflection and then a penalty. An amazing experience and a special night for the Sunderland youngster, who emerged with credit. 7 Photo: Frank Reid

A very solid performance from Hume, a couple of crunching tackles and some tidy forays into midfield on the ball. Gave away the penalty late on and was visibly frustrated, as it looked a soft one at best. 6

2. TRAI HUME

A very solid performance from Hume, a couple of crunching tackles and some tidy forays into midfield on the ball. Gave away the penalty late on and was visibly frustrated, as it looked a soft one at best. 6 Photo: Frank Reid

Typically combative throughout and gave little up to his opponent. Took a knock late on but finished the game with relative ease. 6

3. DAN BALLARD

Typically combative throughout and gave little up to his opponent. Took a knock late on but finished the game with relative ease. 6 Photo: Frank Reid

A handful at set pieces, twice going close to marking his first start with a goal. Steady in possession and out of it as he builds his match fitness. 6

4. NECTAR TRIANTIS

A handful at set pieces, twice going close to marking his first start with a goal. Steady in possession and out of it as he builds his match fitness. 6 Photo: Cameron Spencer

