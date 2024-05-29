Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The latest news from across the Championship as one club closes in on a takeover.

Sheffield United are increasingly likely to be under new ownership by the time they face Sunderland in the Championship next season.

The Blades suffered a dispiriting relegation from the Premier League last season as they won just three of their 38 league game and ended the campaign 16 points away from safety. However, their plans for their return to the second tier could have taken a different complexion after it was confirmed a potential takeover by a group of US-based investors has been passed to the EFL. The group, which The Star has reported a made up of Silicon Valley investors, have lodged a bid of above £100m for the Bramall Lane club and key figures within the group will now undergo a ‘fit and proper persons test’ and that will include providing proof of funds and future planning proposals.

The Telegraph have reported sources close to the bid are ‘positive’ over completing the takeover after talks ‘accelerated’ over the last seven days. The report also reveals members of the consortium have now travelled to England in an attempt to conclude the deal after due diligence was undertaken by the Blades hierarchy.

Current Blades owner Prince Abdullah has been unsuccessful in his attempts to sell the club in the recent past after talks with Nigerian businessman Dozy Mmobousi failed to reach a positive conclusion. Since his failed attempt to take over at Bramall Lane, Mmobuosi has been accused of fraud by the US Securities and Exchange Commission but has denied all allegations in the ongoing case.

Leeds United star eyes exit following Wembley defeat

Leeds United’s Championship play-off final defeat against Southampton has placed question marks over the future of several players - and reports have suggested one has already indicated his desire to leave Elland Road.

A goal from former Newcastle United striker Adam Armstrong condemned the Whites to a second successive season in the season tier and their plans for the new campaign have taken a blow with reports in Italy suggesting Wilfried Gnonto now wants to leave the club. The Italy international joined Leeds in a £3m deal during the summer of 2022 but was unable to prevent the Whites suffering relegation from the Premier League during his first season at Elland Road.

