Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The retailer has posted a tongue-in-cheek jibe at Sunderland’s Championship rivals...

Retailer Currys have mocked Sunderland’s Championship rivals on social media after their fate was sealed last weekend.

Leeds United will remain in the Championship after falling to a 1-0 defeat in Sunday’s Wembley play-off final against Southampton. The Saints went ahead in the 24th minute through Adam Armstrong, which proved the only goal of the London clash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After their Championship status was sealed for another season, Leeds United have become the the punchline of several jokes on social media with one user posting on X: “Absolutely disgusted with Currys... just bought a new 75" TV to watch the Premier League next season but it's come with no Leeds...”