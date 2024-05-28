'Falling apart' - Currys mock Sunderland's Championship rivals Leeds United after TV joke
Retailer Currys have mocked Sunderland’s Championship rivals on social media after their fate was sealed last weekend.
Leeds United will remain in the Championship after falling to a 1-0 defeat in Sunday’s Wembley play-off final against Southampton. The Saints went ahead in the 24th minute through Adam Armstrong, which proved the only goal of the London clash.
After their Championship status was sealed for another season, Leeds United have become the the punchline of several jokes on social media with one user posting on X: “Absolutely disgusted with Currys... just bought a new 75" TV to watch the Premier League next season but it's come with no Leeds...”
On Tuesday Morning, Currys then quote tweeted the initial post, adding: “Sorry we’ve had a recall, they kept falling apart.”
