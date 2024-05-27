Sunderland's Championship rivals sign ex-Leeds United star on two-year deal - manager reacts
Sunderland’s Championship and North East rivals Middlesbrough have made a key signing, with the permanent arrival of Luke Ayling from Leeds.
The right-back has agreed a two-year contract at the Riverside and it follows a successful loan spell on Teesside this season. His permanent arrival was confirmed a day after Leeds United’s play-off final defeat to Southampton in the Championship final.
Middlesbrough head coach Michael Carrick said: “We’re delighted that Luke is staying with us. After coming in on loan in January, he settled in very quickly and made a big impact, bringing his character and personality to the group. He knows what it takes to be a success in this league.
“The club has got under his skin and the supporters have really taken to him as well, so it’s great to have him on board permanently.”
The 32-year-old joined Boro on loan in January. A club statement read: “He made a total of 19 appearances and registered 8 assists as the Teessiders ended the campaign as one of the Sky Bet Championship’s form teams. He joins upon the expiry of his contract at Leeds, where he was a promotion winner and made over 250 appearances.”
Ayling’s parent club were denied promotion on Sunday. Adam Armstrong’s 24th-minute strike settled the Sky Bet Championship play-off final at Wembley as Southampton, who like Leeds were relegated from the top flight last year, went back up at the first attempt.
