There remains a clear next Sunderland head coach favourite with the bookies

Sunderland are still on the hunt for a new head coach this summer.

It is coming up to 100 days since Michael Beale was sacked earlier this year, only to be replaced by interim head coach Mike Dodds until the end of the season. Sunderland ended up finishing a disappointing 16th in the Championship under Dodds.

The 2023-24 Championship season ended 23 days ago but as of yet, it does not look like Sunderland are close to appointing a new head coach with the search likely ongoing. However, one clear favourite remains with the bookies.

Former Reims manager Will Still remains a 1/2 favourite with Sky Bet after leaving the Ligue 1 club before the end of last season. The English-Belgian coach reportedly spoke with Norwich City recently but the Championship club appear to be heading in a different direction.

Still, who was a contender for the Sunderland job back in December after the sacking of Tony Mowbray, has been linked with the job this summer, though a deal is not currently thought to be close at this time.

