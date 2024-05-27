Next Sunderland manager odds: Will Still remains overwhelming favourite wth bookies
Sunderland are still on the hunt for a new head coach this summer.
It is coming up to 100 days since Michael Beale was sacked earlier this year, only to be replaced by interim head coach Mike Dodds until the end of the season. Sunderland ended up finishing a disappointing 16th in the Championship under Dodds.
The 2023-24 Championship season ended 23 days ago but as of yet, it does not look like Sunderland are close to appointing a new head coach with the search likely ongoing. However, one clear favourite remains with the bookies.
Former Reims manager Will Still remains a 1/2 favourite with Sky Bet after leaving the Ligue 1 club before the end of last season. The English-Belgian coach reportedly spoke with Norwich City recently but the Championship club appear to be heading in a different direction.
Johannes Thorup, manager of Danish club FC Nordsjaelland, now looks set to take the role at Carrow Road. The 35-year-old appears to have been granted a work permit ahead of his move to England.
Still, who was a contender for the Sunderland job back in December after the sacking of Tony Mowbray, has been linked with the job this summer, though a deal is not currently thought to be close at this time.
Other candidates according to Sky Bet include ex-Hull City boss Liam Rosenior (5/1) and former Sheffield United man Paul Heckingbottom (8/1). Former Chelsea, Derby County and Everton boss Frank Lampard also features in the betting at 10/1 with ex-England and Blues teammate John Terry also making the list at 20/1.
