Sunderland’s Championship rivals are closing in on the appointment of a new manager.

The Canaries sacked David Wagner following their play-off semi-final defeat against Leeds earlier this month, with the club looking to act quickly as preparations begin for the 2024-25 campaign.

Will Still, who was a contender for the Sunderland job back in December and has been linked with the job this summer, was said to have travelled to Norfolk to hold talks with Norwich. However, the Canaries appear to have moved in another direction.

Johannes Thorup, manager of Danish club FC Nordsjaelland, now looks set to take the role. The 35-year-old appears to have been granted a work permit ahead of his move to England.

John Percy of The Telegraph said: “Norwich set to complete the appointment of FC Nordsjælland manager Johannes Hoff Thorup this week. Thorup expected to finalise contract in the next 48 hours, with Norwich also paying compensation. Has always been the #1 choice for sporting director Ben Knapper.”

The Pink’Un adds: “An approach from City to FC Nordsjællend is expected imminently after the conclusion of their Superliga season on Sunday. The Danish side will be entitled to compensation for Thorup, which City are ready to pay to acquire his services.

“Thorup is understood to want to make the move to Carrow Road and is excited about the challenge. Norwich have already obtained a work permit for the 35-year-old.