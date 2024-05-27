Transfers: Southampton's promotion could lead to reignited interest in £20m-rated Sunderland player
Jack Clarke is a wanted man this summer - and Southampton’s promotion could reignite their interest.
The Saints won promotion to the Premier League on Sunday afternoon after Russell Martin’s men defeated Daniel Farke’s Leeds United 1-0 at Wembley to secure a first-time return to the top flight.
£20million-rated Clarke has been the subject of intense transfer speculation in recent windows. Burnley had bids rejected by Sunderland 12 months ago before Italian club Lazio also attempted to Lure the former Leeds United man away from the Stadium of Light last January.
Several reports in February stated that Southampton were keen on a deal for Clarke and had been tracking the player with further talk at the time suggesting the player would be open to the move should the opportunity arise. Given the club’s recent promotion under Martin, it is feasible that Southampton may step up their interest when the window opens next month.
Earlier this month, the Daily Mirror stated that West Ham and Bournemouth were leading the race to sign Clarke, who has two years left on his current deal, this summer but the player’s decision could hinge on the club’s next head coach. Sunderland are still yet to appoint Michael Beale’s permanent successor.
Clarke scored 15 goals alongside four assists in the Championship this season and is rated at around £20million with interest in the former Tottenham man expected during the summer window as Sunderland look to rebuild. It is thought to be unlikely that Clarke will sign a new deal at Sunderland.
