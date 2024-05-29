Ex-Sunderland and Hartlepool United man signs new three-year deal at EFL club
Former Sunderland and Hartlepool United man Luke Molyneux has signed a new contract at Doncaster Rovers.
The attacking midfielder came through the youth ranks at the Academy of Light, joining the club back in 2014. Molyneux spent three senior seasons with Sunderland, playing once in the Championship, twice in League One and once in the Carabao Cup.
After loans with Gateshead and Hartlepool United, Molyneux was released by Sunderland while the club were languishing in League One. The player then signed with Pools on a permanent deal in 2019, staying at the club for three seasons and helping the club win promotion back to League Two.
The 24-year-old joined Doncaster Rovers two seasons ago and has cemented himself as a regular in their side, making 101 appearances in all competitions since 2020. The League Two club lost out in the play-off semi-finals to Crewe Alexandra earlier this month. However, it has now been announced that Molyneux has signed a new deal to remain at the club until the summer of 2027.
“It’s unfinished business,” he said. “The challenge two years ago when I signed was to get this club promoted. That was the main aim. We didn’t do that last season and I still want to do that.
“There was definitely a few clubs interested. But it’s not like I haven’t been enjoying myself here. I have really enjoyed it so it was a no-brainer for me to stay. As I’ve said, I’ve got unfinished business here and I feel like the best thing to do is to get this club back where it needs to be.
“I had a few conversations with the gaffer and Cliff and I said if I’m going to stay, I want to stay for as long as I can and hopefully become a legend here. I can look to get my own place down here. I’m really settled and it’s pretty much a home away from home for me. I love it.”
