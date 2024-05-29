Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fabrizio Romano has posted an update on Sunderland-linked Will Still.

The Black Cats are still after a new head coach after the sacking of Michael Beale exactly 100 days ago. Mike Dodds was appointed interim head coach until the end of the campaign with Sunderland finishing a disappointing 16th in the Championship.

25 days have since passed since the end of the 2023-24 season no update from Sunderland on where their head coach search currently sits. Rumours had circled suggesting that Still was close to an appointment at the Stadium of Light, though the talk has not yet been confirmed.

Now, Romano has posted an update on the former Reims boss, suggesting that nothing is close between Sunderland and Still with the out-of-work head coach searching for his next opportunity.

He said: “Former Reims manager Will Still, open to new project after leaving the club at the beginning of the month. Understand Still has signed with Unique Sports Group as new agency, ready for new opportunity.”

Who is Will Still?

Still is a Belgian-English football manager who was last head coach of Ligue 1 club Reims in France who caught the eye of football circles and fans on social media after becoming relatively successful at just 31 years of age.

