Sunderland sit firmly in the midst of the battle for promotion into the Premier League after enjoying a largely successful opening six months to Regis Le Bris’ managerial reign.

As we head towards the final week of January, the Black Cats are sat in fourth place in the Championship table and lie just four points of the automatic promotion places as they turn their focus towards Tuesday’s visit to Derby County and the weekend home clash with struggling Plymouth Argyle.

There have been several players that have come to the fore during the campaign as the likes of Jobe Bellingham, Chris Rigg and summer signing Wilson Isidor have all produced a string of impressive performances to guide their side into the promotion picture. But who has been Sunderland’s most impressive performer? We take a look at the average match ratings of the Black Cats squad with figures provided by the stats experts at WhoScored.

*Includes players who have made more than five appearances so far this season.

3 . Aaron Connolly (now at Millwall) WhoScored average rating: 6.19