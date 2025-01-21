Sunderland's most consistent players revealed as promotion battle continues with Derby and Plymouth clashes

By Mark Carruthers

Freelance writer

Published 21st Jan 2025, 17:45 GMT

Who has been Sunderland’s most consistent player so far this season?

Sunderland sit firmly in the midst of the battle for promotion into the Premier League after enjoying a largely successful opening six months to Regis Le Bris’ managerial reign.

As we head towards the final week of January, the Black Cats are sat in fourth place in the Championship table and lie just four points of the automatic promotion places as they turn their focus towards Tuesday’s visit to Derby County and the weekend home clash with struggling Plymouth Argyle.

There have been several players that have come to the fore during the campaign as the likes of Jobe Bellingham, Chris Rigg and summer signing Wilson Isidor have all produced a string of impressive performances to guide their side into the promotion picture. But who has been Sunderland’s most impressive performer? We take a look at the average match ratings of the Black Cats squad with figures provided by the stats experts at WhoScored.

*Includes players who have made more than five appearances so far this season.

WhoScored average rating: 6.03

1. Nazariy Rusyn

WhoScored average rating: 6.03 | Frank Reid

WhoScored average rating: 6.05

2. Leo Hjelde

WhoScored average rating: 6.05 Photo: Frank Reid

WhoScored average rating: 6.19

3. Aaron Connolly (now at Millwall)

WhoScored average rating: 6.19 | Stu Forster/Getty Images Photo: Stu Forster/Getty Images

WhoScored average rating: 6.38

4. Adil Aouchiche

WhoScored average rating: 6.38 | Getty Images

