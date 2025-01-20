A challenging fortnight lies ahead as Sunderland look to boost their hopes of securing promotion into the Premier League.

After battling to a goalless draw at promotion rivals Burnley on Friday night, the Black Cats are sat in fourth place in the Championship table and remain just four points adrift of the top two. However, with an awkward looking away trip to Derby County on Tuesday night and a home clash with relegation battlers Plymouth Argyle next on the agenda, Regis Le Bris’ side will know they will have to be at their best to continue putting pressure on the sides above them in the table.

With both of their upcoming opponents sat in the bottom six of the table, the Black Cats will look to get themselves on the front foot and the likes of recent signing Enzo Le Fee, young forward Eliezer Mayenda and on-loan striker Wilson Isidor are likely to be key figures within both games - but how does Sunderland’s attacking threat compare to their rivals across the Championship?

We take a look at Sunderland’s xG (expected goals) to see just where they rank in the second tier.

1 . Plymouth Argyle Current season xG: 1.06 | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Oxford United Current season xG: 1.08 | Harriet Lander/Getty Images Photo: Harriet Lander/Getty Images Photo Sales