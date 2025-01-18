Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland look to have suffered yet another injury in the 0-0 draw with Burnley

Sunderland have been handed a major injury scare after Chris Mepham was forced off at Turf Moor with a hamstring injury.

Mepham has been an outstanding performer for the Black Cats since arriving on loan with Bournemouth and was delivering another excellent display against Burnley when he pulled up in the final ten minutes.

Head coach Regis Le Bris confirmed after the game that it was a muscle issue rather than cramp, though the extent of the injury is not yet known.

"We don't know at the minute, we'll see tomorrow morning for the diagnosis," Le Bris said.

"It was a pain around the hamstring."

Sunderland were able to call on Dan Ballard for the closing stages of the game after he made his return to the matchday squad following a hamstring injury, but with Aji Alese facing a long spell on the sidelines it is a part of the pitch where the Black Cats are increasingly stretched.

Speaking ahead of the trip to Burnley, Le Bris had admitted that another injury might force Sunderland back into the transfer market.

“It was a part of the squad where we felt comfortable," Le Bris said on Wednesday.

"But with one less player, probably for a couple of months or so, it will be more difficult. It’s still a question of balance and opportunities though. At the moment, I think we have six good players (in defence) ready to play. That is a good situation, but it is probably the limit. With one less, it would be a problem, so we will see what happens and then we will decide.”