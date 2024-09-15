Sunderland's average attendances compared to Championship rivals ahead of Middlesbrough and Derby clashes - gallery

How does Sunderland’s average attendance compare to their rivals across the Championship?

The disappointment in the away end at Home Park was understandable as Sunderland fell to their first league defeat of the season against a previously winless Plymouth Argyle.

Equalisers from Patrick Roberts and the in-form Romaine Mundle had cancelled out a Dan Ballard own goal and a Ryan Hardie penalty to take Regis Le Bris’ side to within touching distance of a point against the Pilgrims. But a Joe Edwards effort in the fourth minute saw the points go the way of the hosts as Wayne Rooney celebrated his first league win since he was appointed as Argyle boss during the summer.

For Sunderland, all thoughts now go towards bouncing back in fine style when they host North East rivals Middlesbrough on Saturday afternoon and there is sure to be a sell-out crowd at the Stadium of Light.

The Blacks Cats home has already boasted some impressive crowds so far this season - but how do they compare to clubs across the Championship?

2024/25 average attendance: 11,414

1. Oxford United

2024/25 average attendance: 11,414 | Getty Images

2024/25 average attendance: 11,788

2. Luton Town

2024/25 average attendance: 11,788 | AFP via Getty Images

2024/25 average attendance: 15,388

3. Millwall

2024/25 average attendance: 15,388 Photo: Max Flego

2024/25 average attendance: 15,610

4. Blackburn Rovers

2024/25 average attendance: 15,610 | Getty Images

