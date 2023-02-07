Sunderland youngster handed challenge after landing Blyth Spartans loan move

Sunderland youngster Michael Spellman has been set a challenge after he joined National League North strugglers Blyth Spartans until the end of the season.

The talented forward has been handed a chance to impress in non-league’s second tier after moving to the Croft Park club ahead of Saturday’s visit to Leamington.

Spellman made his senior Sunderland debut as a late substitute in a 2-0 defeat in a Carabao Cup tie at Sheffield Wednesday earlier this season and has been a regular in Under-21s sides during the campaign.

Sunderland youngster Michael Spellman made an instinct impact in his loan spell at Blyth Spartans after helping his new side to a 1-0 win at Leamington (photo Paul Scott)

He made the first loan move of his career in September when he spent a month with Northern Premier League club Whitby Town but will now face the likes of Darlington, Hereford and Chester after completing a temporary switch to Spartans.

Spellman made an immediate impact after winning the penalty that helped his new side to what could be a crucial 1-0 win at Leamington on Saturday and his performance was rewarded when he was named in the Non-League Paper’s National League North Team of the Week.

The forward should make his home debut on Tuesday night when Spartans host Chorley and manager Graham Fenton has set out his aims for Spellman for his time in Northumberland.

He told the club website: “Michael did really, really well. At times, he looked a little tired near the end (of the win at Leamington). The reason we have brought him in is because a lot of the time we can be accused of is playing in front of teams too much.

“Michael is direct, he likes to run behind, and we have tasked him, not only him, but the other lads, with getting in behind as often as possible. He’s got the pace, he likes running in behind and we are fortunate to have him, so we have to utilise that strength that strength that the team has now got.”

