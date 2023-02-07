Championship news: Middlesbrough defender signs new deal, league rivals sign striker

Coulson’s deal has the option of an additional year.

The left-sided player is currently out on loan at Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen, having registered 24 appearances so far this season.

Ex-Sunderland boss up for the cup

Sunderland drew with Millwall at the weekend, Fulham visit Wearside on Wednesday evening.

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson has challenged his players to prove they belong at a higher level as they prepare for Tuesday’s FA Cup replay at Sheffield United.

The National League promotion contenders face a test of their mettle as their fourth-round tie against the Sky Bet Championship high-flyers is played to a conclusion at Bramall Lane on Tuesday.

The two sides played out a thrilling 3-3 draw when they met at the Racecourse Ground last month and now there is the added incentive of knowing victory will earn a home tie against Premier League Tottenham.

Ex-Sunderland boss Parkinson said: “The cup is just a bonus, helping raise the profile of the club and players.

“I think a lot of players have shown they can live in that company and now the challenge is for them to show they have the consistency to do it not just in one-off games.

“It was a great first game. Obviously we would have loved to have got through at the first time of asking but there is another chance for us.”

QPR sign striker Chris Martin until the end of the season

The 34-year-old was a free agent after leaving Bristol City on transfer-deadline day.

Martin started his career at Norwich and has also had spells with Crystal Palace, Derby, Fulham and Hull.

“I am delighted to get things wrapped up,” Martin said on the QPR club website.

“I am really looking forward to this opportunity.

“They made their feelings clear in terms of how much I can contribute here, and I feel the same. I think there is the potential for it to go really well.