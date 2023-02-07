News you can trust since 1873
1973: The Sunderland fan forced to choose between his wedding and an FA Cup game - and the inventive decision he made

What a golden year 1973 was for lifelong Sunderland fan Ronnie Collings.

By Chris Cordner
2 hours ago - 2 min read
Updated 7th Feb 2023, 11:42am

He married his bride-to-be Maureen and the Hetton couple will celebrate 50 years of marriage next month.

That’s an extra special reason to look back and so is the day Ronnie got to see his beloved Black Cats lift the FA Cup at Wembley.

But it could have been so different.

Ronnie Collings has shared his memories of 1973 - the year he married.
Ronnie told the Sunderland Echo how it was only a quick piece of creative thinking which made sure he got a ticket for the FA Cup quarter final match against Luton at Roker Park – while he was at his wedding reception in Murton.

The demand for tickets was so huge that vouchers were being issued at the Sunderland game against Oxford in early March, 1973.

The Oxford match was on Ronnie’s wedding day which meant he couldn’t get the vouchers he needed. And that’s when he came up with a solution.

Ronnie and Maureen on their wedding day.

‘Off he went to Roker Park. Off I went to church’

"I knew my best man had a brother-in-law, Alan Little. I asked him if he would go to the Oxford match all expenses – including bus fare – paid.

“Off he went to Roker Park. Off I went to church. All ended well in the end and I got my voucher and saw the rest of the Cup run.”

Ronnie, 71, and Maureen, 70, were living in Murton at the time. Wedding bells rang at Holy Trinity Church and the couple had their reception at Murton Welfare Hall.

Ronnie got to meet Wembley hero Ian Porterfield in 1974.
In the meantime, 14-year-old Alan Little got to enjoy a 1-0 victory for Sunderland against Oxford, and Ronnie got his vouchers a few days later.

31 hours without a rest

Weeks later, Ronnie’s dream year got even better when Bob Stokoe’s men recorded their famous win at Wembley.

"We got on the bus in Murton at midnight on Friday, got to London at 7am, got the Tube from Marble Arch, watched the match, went straight back to Marble Arch and got home at 7am on the Sunday.”

Some of the young fans who were at Roker Park long before the gates opened for Sunderland's Cup tie with Luton Town.

Former Peterlee College student Ronnie is a retired National Coal Board underground fitter who worked at Murton Colliery for 25 years, Westoe Colliery for a year, and a pit in Haltwhistle after that.

What are your 1973 memories? Email [email protected]

Action from Sunderland's FA Cup quarter final tie against Luton Town in 1973.
