Eight pictures from Sunderland's 1973 FA Cup Fourth Round victory over Reading as SAFC aims to relive success against Fulham
It’s FA Cup weekend and we’ve got reminders from Sunderland’s 4th round saga in 1973.
The Black Cats will be hoping for success against Fulham on Saturday, 50 years on from their 1973 heroics.
Bob Stokoe’s team faced a hardy challenge against Reading in the latest twist of their epic story.
Here are eight reminders from the Fourth Round, plus a few reminders of life on Wearside at the time.
Page 1 of 3