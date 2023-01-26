News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
The 1973 cup saga gathered pace in February 1973 but only after a hard-fought win against Reading. Re-live the memories.
The 1973 cup saga gathered pace in February 1973 but only after a hard-fought win against Reading. Re-live the memories.

Eight pictures from Sunderland's 1973 FA Cup Fourth Round victory over Reading as SAFC aims to relive success against Fulham

It’s FA Cup weekend and we’ve got reminders from Sunderland’s 4th round saga in 1973.

By Chris Cordner
4 minutes ago
Updated 26th Jan 2023, 11:45am

The Black Cats will be hoping for success against Fulham on Saturday, 50 years on from their 1973 heroics.

Bob Stokoe’s team faced a hardy challenge against Reading in the latest twist of their epic story.

Here are eight reminders from the Fourth Round, plus a few reminders of life on Wearside at the time.

1. Such a battle

Reading gave their all in a close fought match at Roker Park.

Photo: se

Photo Sales

2. A legend was back

Charlie Hurley signed an autograph for receptionist Sheila Money before leaving his Seaburn hotel for the match. He was manager of opponents Reading.

Photo: se

Photo Sales

3. Match action

A cross from the left eludes both Barrie Wagstaff and Billy Hughes with goalkeeper Steve Death covering anxiously.

Photo: Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales

4. Still time for shopping

Bagging a bargain at Jacky White's Market in 1973.

Photo: se

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
SunderlandFulham