Nine pictures of life in Sunderland in 1996 - from a pub demolition to the start of a new football era

Were you trying out new computer equipment at Mill Hill Primary School or stepping up to the oche to fundraise for a brass band?
You could be in the spotlight in our latest feature if you were. We have all this and more in a look at the stories which made the Sunderland Echo headlines 26 years ago.
1. On the oche for the band
Darts players raised cash at New Hesledon Club to keep Murton Colliery Band going by having a 12 hour throwing marathon. Here are Tony Wilson, left and Tom Hudson starting the game.
Photo: Sunderland Echo
2. Saying oui to hi-tech French lessons
Hillview School pupils Andrew Clark, Samantha Nicholson, Richard Smith and Laura Howey, pictured with Patricia Perret, gave the thumbs-up to hi-tech French lessons using CD Roms and the Internet.
Photo: Sunderland Echo
3. Tickets pleaae
Sunderland bus station got our photographer's attention on National Car-free Day in 1996.
Photo: Sunderland Echo
4. Gladys goes back to school
Ex-teacher Gladys Watson, 94 stepped through the doors of Easington Colliery Primary School to revisit the school she taught at for 16 years. She was pictured in 1996 with reception class pupils: Daniel Patterson, Rachael Harle, Luke Whittington, Stacey Hornsby, Keighley Harriman and Martin Dunn.
Photo: Sunderland Echo