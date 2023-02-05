Blyth Spartans announced the loan signing on Saturday morning before Sunderland’s game against Millwall in the Championship at The Den in London.

The 20-year-old joined the Black Cats this summer from Wearside League side Chester Le Street United after coming through their academy.

Spellman made his debut for the Black Cats last year, coming on as a substitute under Alex Neil in the Carabao Cup tie away to Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough, which Sunderland lost.

The attacker enjoyed a brief spell on loan at Whitby Town in October, scoring once in his four appearances for the Seasiders. Spellman started for Blyth Spartans just hours after his signing was announced against Leamington Spa in the Vanarama National League.