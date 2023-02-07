Silva made seven alterations for the original fixture at Craven Cottage, when Tom Cairney’s equaliser forced a replay in the 1-1 draw.

Fulham then held Chelsea to a goalless stalemate at Stamford Bridge last week, and face Nottingham Forest in the Premier League this weekend.

“Let's see how many we are going to do,” replied Silva when asked about potentially making changes against Sunderland. “As you know, we are going to play on Wednesday evening, and we have Nottingham Forest Saturday, 3pm.

Fulham boss Marco Silva. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

“Of course, as always, we look for the next match as the most important one, and the FA Cup is our focus, but we have to think at the same time about the next one.

“It has been a busy period, some of the players have been playing many, many games since Boxing Day, and we have to take care of it.

“But it will be a decision that I have to take, and the most important for us will be the FA Cup right now, even if you make changes or not. The players that start the game, they will be the best players for the game.”

“First, we have to reach the same type of motivation, the same type of enthusiasm, know how (Sunderland) are going to play.

“It will be difficult, like all the ties in the FA Cup. I think the game against them at home was a good example. But we have to do better than the last game.”

Silva will have to decide whether to start top scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic, who came off the bench in the original tie at Craven Cottage.

And while he’s scored 11 times in the Premier League this season, Mitrovic has now gone three league games without goal.

"It's not a concern,” said Silva when asked about the Serb’s recent form. “Sometimes strikers have these moments. His confidence is the same. We have to keep providing for him. The goals will come soon.