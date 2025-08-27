All of the latest Sunderland-related transfer news and speculation

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ex-Sunderland loanee Chris Mepham is set to undergo a medical at West Brom ahead of a move from Bournemouth, according to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano.

The Wales international was part of the Black Cats squad that secured promotion from the Championship via last season’s play-offs, but has been facing an uncertain future on the south coast after entering the final year of his contract with the Cherries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reports earlier in the week suggested that Scottish giants Rangers were plotting a £12 million bid for his services in an effort to reinforce their backline under new boss Russell Martin, but a fresh update from Romano suggests that Mepham’s future looks likely to lie at The Hawthorns.

Writing on X, the renowned reporter explained: “Chris Mepham has agreed terms with West Brom, deal done as fee has been agreed with Bournemouth and here we go! Medical to be done shortly.” The 27-year-old featured 40 times for Sunderland last season, scoring one goal.

Bilal El Khannouss could be set for Saudi move

Elsewhere, Sunderland-linked playmaker Bilal El Khannouss is facing an uncertain future at Leicester City, with the Foxes holding out for a potential big money departure involving a Saudi Arabian suitor. The Moroccan has been touted as a target for a number of Premier League sides this summer, including the Black Cats, Crystal Palace, and Leeds United, at various points.

But as per continental journalist Sacha Tavolieri, his current employers are digging their heels in, and have snubbed approaches that the player himself may have been keen on because they are ideally looking to score a bumper transfer fee from the Middle East.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Writing on X, the reporter said: “It's going badly for Bilal El Khannouss. Leicester City turns down offers that interest the Moroccan because of Saudi Arabia recent approaches as LCFC feels they can get big money with SPL club and try to influence his choice. Once again, El Khannouss expressed his desire to leave the club and won't change his mind even if he stays by the end of the window as the offensive midfielder reiterated during a meeting that he no longer sees his future with the Foxes.”

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Villarreal and Brentford ‘hot’ on George Mikautadze

And finally, both Villarreal and Brentford are said to be keen on signing Lyon striker George Mikautadze. The Georgian was linked with Sunderland earlier in the transfer window, but talk of a prospective move to the Stadium of Light has quietened significantly in recent weeks.

Nevertheless, the possibility of the 24-year-old securing a move before Monday’s deadline has not been ruled out, and according to Sebastien Denis of Foot Mercato, he is attracting plenty of interest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Writing on X, the journalist said: “Villarreal and Brentford are hot on George Mikautadze. OL has received no official offer for its striker but Villarreal is ready to put €30m [£25.9m] on the table. It will take a very big check to convince the Rhone club to let go of Mikautadze”.

Your next Sunderland read: Sunderland's triple injury scare vs Huddersfield as Régis Le Bris drops major transfer hints – moments missed