Sunderland continue their campaign with a home clash against Sheffield United on New Year’s Day

Sunderland will look to return to winning ways when they host Sheffield United in the Championship on Wednesday evening.

The Black Cats were beaten 1-0 by struggling Stoke City on Sunday afternoon, and also dropped points against Blackburn Rovers on Boxing Day. For their part, the Blades are also yet to win since Christmas, having recorded a defeat to Burnley and a draw with West Brom in their two most recent outings.

Chris Wilder’s men were victorious when they last met Sunderland at Bramall Lane in late November, however, with Tom Davies scoring a late winner to a seal all three points for United. But as attention now turns to Wednesday’s contest, here’s everything you need to know about how to keep up to date with all of the action.

When does Sunderland vs Sheffield United kick off?

Sunderland will play Sheffield United at the Stadium of Light on Wednesday evening, New Year’s Day, with proceedings scheduled to get underway at 8pm GMT.

Is Sunderland vs Sheffield United on TV?

Yes, Sunderland vs Sheffield United will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Football, with coverage beginning at 7.45pm, following on from coverage of Hull City vs Middlesbrough. Viewers without a Sky TV subscription can purchase a NOW Sports Day or Month Membership, which will allow them to watch the match in its entirety. A NOW day pass costs £14.99, or customers can purchase a rolling month-long membership for £26 per month for the first six months. Find full details here.

How else can I follow Sunderland vs Sheffield United?

BBC Radio Newcastle will be offering live commentary of the match with Nick Barnes and former Sunderland player Gary Bennett. Alternatively, supporters can stay up-to-date with all the latest news and updates from the game with the Sunderland Echo. Our writers Phil Smith and James Copley will bring you all the latest team news, updates, and both pre-match and post-match reaction to some of the game’s biggest talking points.

Yes, tickets for Sunderland vs Sheffield United are still available, and can be purchased through the club’s official website, here.