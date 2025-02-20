Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland host Hull City in the Championship on Saturday.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland return to Championship action on Saturday lunchtime, and will be aiming to put the disappointment of Monday’s late defeat against Leeds United behind them with a win over Hull City.

Heading into the weekend, the Black Cats find themselves eight points adrift of the automatic promotion places, but could make up ground on the top two, with Leeds and Sheffield United set to meet at Bramall Lane on Monday evening. For their part, Hull City are embroiled in a relegation battle, and approach Saturday’s contest on Wearside just a point clear of the drop zone. The last meeting between Regis Le Bris’ side and the Tigers ended in a 1-0 Sunderland victory back in October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reflecting on his team’s performance at Elland Road earlier this week, Le Bris said: "It's still the same focus for us, a defeat here won't change our way of thinking. We are still in a good place and I think this team is improving game after game, even after a tough game like this one. The next layer for us is just winning at home in our next game. After that, we will see.

"I think it shows that we need a little bit more depth in our squad. I think this will be the case in the next few weeks because we will have two, three, four players who were injured. When they are fit again they are going to very useful for the team. I think this will make a difference. Romaine [Mundle] is one example, because he has not played for a long time.”

Here’s everything you need to know about how to follow all of the action from Saturday’s clash between Sunderland and Hull City...

When does Sunderland vs Hull City kick off?

Sunderland will play Hull City at the Stadium of Light on Saturday lunchtime in the Championship, with proceedings scheduled to get underway at 12.30pm GMT.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Is Sunderland vs Hull City on TV?

Yes, Sunderland vs Hull City will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Football, with coverage beginning at 11am. Viewers without a Sky TV subscription can purchase a NOW Sports Day or Month Membership, which will allow them to watch the match in its entirety. A NOW day pass costs £14.99, or customers can purchase a rolling month-long membership for £26 per month for the first six months. Find full details here.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

How else can I follow Sunderland vs Hull City?

BBC Radio Newcastle will be offering live commentary of the match with Nick Barnes and former Sunderland player Gary Bennett. Alternatively, supporters can stay up-to-date with all the latest news and updates from the game with the Sunderland Echo. Our writers Phil Smith and James Copley will bring you all the latest team news, updates, and both pre-match and post-match reaction to some of the game’s biggest talking points.

Can I get tickets for Sunderland vs Hull City?

Tickets for Sunderland's clash with Hull are still available. Fans can purchase tickets through the Black Cats’ official website here.