Kyril Louis-Dreyfus has been praised for his “adult” financial approach at Sunderland.

Since he arrived at the club, the French billionaire has implemented a strategy of gradual improvement with Sunderland targeting a relatively sustainable approach in the Championship. The Black Cats have sold players for big money such as Ross Stewart and Jack Clarke, while also recruiting well.

For instance, players like Jobe Bellingham, Dennis Cirkin and Trai Hume are now worth much more than Sunderland initially paid for them. The club have also utilised the Academy of Light with the likes of Dan Neil, Chris Rigg, Tommy Watson and Anthony Patterson now worth tens of millions.

The strategy has worked well thus far with the Black Cats winning promotion out of League One after a four-season stay. Sunderland then improved to reach the Championship play-off semi-finals the season after before enduring a disappointing campaign in the second-tier during 2023-24.

However, under Régis Le Bris, Sunderland are now back on course and in the mix to win promotion to the Premier League. Indeed, majority owner Louis-Dreyfus has been praised for his management of Sunderland’s finances and their incremental improvement by football finance expert and academic Kieran Maguire.

Kryril Louis-Dreyfus takes ‘adult’ and ‘sensible’ approach

“It's a horrible word to hear if you're a football fan who wants to get your club promoted, that sensible makes sense,’ Maguire told The Echo when asked about Louis-Dreyfus’ management of Sunderland’s finances since his arrival at the club.

“Look, I'm a Brighton fan. They had a long-term plan to get to the Premier League and it was gradual improvement season by season. Brentford did the same and those two clubs are probably now the poster boys for how effectively the clubs with a modest fan base in terms of the ability to sell tickets can get there and establish themselves.

“I think the Kyril Louis-Dreyfus approach appears to be adult. We want to be indulged as football fans. We want to set aside reality and live in a world of fancy football, but it doesn't work. There have been many owners, some of whom may have been at Sunderland, who talk the talk but don't walk the walk in terms of progressing the club. The scars of those years still remain.

“As an outsider observing, the average losses in the Championship, I think I calculated, is £370,000 a week. That's £18million to £19 million a year. Sunderland are being subsidised by Kyril Louis-Dreyfus. I think he's set out the limits to the extent to which he wants to subsidise the club.

“The budget works on that basis. As we saw with Stewart Donald and the legendary signing of Will Grigg, you've got to be adult and you've got to be professional when it comes to player recruitment. If you gamble and lose, it can be quite a significant setback for two or three years.”

The challenges Sunderland’s strategy could face in the future

“I think the approach which Sunderland appear to be taking is that we can't be bigger, so therefore we're going to be smarter and if you have a culture, if you have a strategy and you stick to that, and sometimes people don't want that because that involves long-term planning,” Maguire added.

“And as we both know, in the Saturday, Tuesday, Saturday environment of football, eight days is a long time in football. You lose three matches, it's people screaming for their manager out. I was at Nottingham Forest two weeks ago, Brighton lost 7-0. And then I went onto the forum afterwards, more than half the fans are screaming for the manager to be sacked.

“And then we beat Chelsea twice in a week, and it's as if it never happened. So yeah, football is a weird industry in the sense that success is built on long-term strategy. The emotion is an instant fix, an instant hit, and trying to reconcile those two is really difficult.”

What did Sunderland’s latest set of financial accounts reveal?

Sunderland made an operating loss of £9million in their first campaign back in the Championship, the club's accounts tell us.

The Black Cats released their annual report covering the 2022-23 campaign last May, which saw the club surpass all expectations on the pitch to secure a sixth-place finish in the Championship, before losing to Luton Town in the play-off semi-final. The losses have grown from the £5.1million figure in Sunderland's promotion campaign in League One, underlining the challenge of attaining sustainability in the second tier.

Sunderland's return to the Championship led to a sharp increase in media revenues as a result of greater revenues from the EFL's TV deal, which did lead to a significant increase in the club's overall turnover. The club brought in £35,543,000 over the course of the season, up from £26,099,000 in the previous campaign. This was also helped by growing commercial revenues, aided by the return of summer concerts to the Stadium of Light.

This was significantly offset, however, by a major rise in operating expenses and primarily through the growth of the club's overall wage bill. Operating expenses rose to £41,048,000 from £30,380,000 the previous season. This was driven mostly by the rise in the wage bill, which grew to £25,614,000 from £16,289,000.

The notes accompanying the accounts, signed off by Kyril Louis-Dreyfus, said: "Turnover increased from £26.1m to £35.5m. and operating expenses increased from £30.4m (restated) to £41.9m. The loss after tax for the year was £8.9m. During the 22-23 financial year, the Club received £5.5m from shareholders. The shareholders have a strong commitment to continue to support the Club and its ambitions. Since Kyril acquired control, the shareholders have contributed a total of £18.1m."

The club made a £308,000 profit on player trading over the course of the year. With the accounts covering the period up until the end of July 31st 2023, this means that figure does not include returns received from the sales of Isaac Lihadji, Lynden Gooch and Ross Stewart, all of which will be shown in next season's accounts. The acquisitions of Adil Aouchiche, Timothee Pembele and Nazariy Rusyn are also not included due to their arrival on deadline day, though significant summer additions such as Jobe Bellingham were.

Obviously several trades - both incomings and outgoings - have taken place at Sunderland since the last set of accounts and the period the cover were revealed. Fans will be able to gain a more up-to-date picture when the next set of figures are released, presumably at some point in 2025.

The last set of accounts also revealed the club's key focus in trying to reduce losses further in the years ahead. Their commitment to investing in young players and the club's academy was highlighted in the board notes, which remark on the club having the youngest average age in the Championship and that 109 consecutive games (at the time) had featured a club academy graduate at the end of the season.