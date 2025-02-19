The ex-Sunderland striker will come up against his former club on Saturday in the Championship

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hull City’s former Sunderland loanee Joe Gelhardt has revealed dressing room frustrations ahead of this weekend’s game in the Championship.

The Tigers threw away a half-time lead at home to draw 1-1 against Norwich City in the league last time out on Saturday before Sunderland lost 2-1 to Leeds United at Elland Road the following Monday in the Championship. After the game against the Canaries, the Whites loanee revealed annoyance amongst Hull’s players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

"I think that happens in football, doesn't it? When a team goes a goal up, you sort of tend to try and protect that lead, and I think in the future, we can stay aggressive, be more aggressive, but you've got to be wary,” the Leeds United loanee said to the local press after the clash.

“As I said, they're a quality team and if you take risks, they can punish you if you don't get the risk right. We got in at half-time 1-0 up, which isn't bad, but it's just the start of the second half. We came out a little bit on the back foot, it was how we went in really."

Asked if the nervousness of Hull City fans had played a part, Gelhardt said: "No, I didn't feel it. I don't think the lads felt it, either. I don't think we were nervous about conceding. You can't play a game like that; otherwise, you'll just be sat on the edge of your box the whole game. It just happens sometimes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They get a bit of confidence, they take more risks, and you just end up defending a little bit, and there's nothing wrong with that, especially at the end of the first half; we defended really well, and we went in 1-0 up at half-time. I think we just need to be more compact early in the second half, but no, I didn't feel any nervousness.

"Everyone's frustrated. We know we're a good (team), we're good players, so we want to win games like that where, where we've got chances. It's a point on the board against a top team. Every point in this league's crucial, so we'll take it and move on."

Gelhardt spent half a season on loan with Sunderland in 2022-23, scoring three times during his Wearside stint, including a strike against Hull in a dramatic 4-4 draw at the Stadium of Light.

Joe Gelhardt aiming to score against Sunderland on Saturday

Ahead of their trip to face his ex-club Sunderland on Saturday, he has said, as per the official website: “I think we are good enough to compete with anyone in this league so we will go there looking for three points and I am excited to play. I go into every game looking to score so that game is no different. I want to score and win the game and get the three points for Hull City.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joe Gelhardt’s move to Hull City from Leeds United last January

Speaking after his move to the MKM Stadium was announced, Gelhardt said: “It’s a happy moment for me. I’ve spoken to the manager about the plans and direction the club is going in and I can’t wait to get started and get playing. I’m really excited to work with the manager. He sees me more playing off the nine, maybe off the right or just behind.

“My best positions are striker or just behind the striker, trying to help assist and score goals for the team and trying to win games. Every footballer wants to train hard all week and get rewarded with playing on the weekend. That hasn’t happened for me in the last few years so I’m really excited to get playing again and get that match day feeling back.”