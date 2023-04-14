Sunderland vs Birmingham City injury news with 10 ruled out and one doubtful

Sunderland return to the action this weekend at home to Birmingham City. The Black Cats won 1-0 away at Cardiff City last time out on Easter Monday.

They are only four points off the play-offs with five games left of the season to play. Here is a look at some of the latest team news ahead of their upcoming clash...

Sunderland are hoping that Luke O’Nien can play a part after he missed the trip to the Cardiff City Stadium and he has trained over the past couple of days. Defender Dan Ballard remains out with a hamstring injury.

Striker Ross Stewart, youngster Chris Rigg, Jewison Bennette, Alji Alese and Elliot Embleton all remain sidelined for the Black Cats as they eye a late charge for the top six. They drew 4-4 against Hull City in their last outing at the Stadium of Light.

As for Birmingham, they are nine points above the relegation zone and are nearly mathematically safe. Striker Troy Deeney and defender Dion Sanderson are back training with the Blues but their trip to the North East may come too soon for the pair.

