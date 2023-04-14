Harvey was tracking potential additions in the recent international break and that work ahead of the upcoming window is continuing in the final weeks of the season.

The Black Cats are looking to add more exciting young talent to their squad ahead of the next campaign, and there is also a clear need to add depth in key positions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adding firepower up front will be a key focus after this season's injury issues and that search for value and quality is ongoing, Mowbray has said.

Tony Mowbray says that Sunderland's summer scouting work is ongoing

Sunderland could yet finish in the Championship play-offs but Mowbray says that does not impact the background recruitment work.

"The planning is ongoing, it's something that's never stopped really," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm not at the forefront of recruitment, I do get involved [but at a later stage]. I do know that our Head of Recruitment is on another continent this week and next week doing what he does, watching players, talking to agents and discussing prices, football matters. That never stops.

"Wherever we finish, that's the same. Stuart is out all over the world looking at players and I'm sure he'll have long lists of strikers, for example, who can score goals at the level they play at. You have to try and find one who is a bit better than the league you're in and can score lots of goals for you."