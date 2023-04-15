Wright limped out of a vital 3-1 win over West Brom on Good Friday and has been back on Wearside this week as he begins his rehab.

Mowbray says that the defender should be able to return to play a full part in pre-season: "Bailey has got a protective boot on, he's done his ankle ligaments pretty badly.

"He's going to do some of his rehab here, but he's going to go and work around their matchdays there and have his face around the dressing room. He's enjoyed his experience there.

"They're fighting really hard there and they've had some decent results in recent weeks, and as we found when we went there you have to be 100% on it to beat Rotherham because they are never going to be anything else than that. They're a very committed team and he's hoping that they can stay away from the bottom three.

"I don't think he'll play again this season, we think it'll probably around 6-8 weeks - he should be back training come June."

Sunderland's bid to bring in extra defensive competition this summer could lead to Wright's permanent departure, but the defender told The Rotherham Advertiser last week that those conversations are firmly on hold as the club look to steer clear of the bottom three.

Matt Taylor's side are currently four points clear of Reading, and have a game-in-hand on most of their relegation rivals.

"The gaffer has given me the opportunity to come here and play my football," Wright said before his injury setback.