Tony Mowbray’s men are four points off the top-six with five games left to play. Sunderland face Birmingham City at the Stadium of Light on Saturday before welcoming Huddersfield Town to Wearside the following Tuesday.

Sunderland then travel to West Brom before facing Watford at home, then rounding off this season’s Championship campaign away to Preston North End.

But do Sunderland fans believe the club can clinch a play-off spot? We took to social media to ask that question in a social media poll which garnered 1,491 responses. Just 20.4 per cent of supporters think Mowbray’s men will do it with 17 per cent undecided. That leaves 62.6 per cent of Mackems replying with the “no” option.

On Twitter, @1charlie29 said:“Too much to ask of the lads it would have been so different if Stewart was fit and Simms was still here but there’s always a chance never say never.”

@nqsdiscopants: “On current home form I’d go with 3-4 points from the 3 home games and on away form 3-4 points from the 2 away games. 6-8 points from 15. But it has still been a fantastic first season back, onwards and upwards next season.”

@banty1969: “If all 5 games were away from home then maybe but definitely not with our sketchy home record.”

On Facebook, John Crick added: “No but that is not a criticism. The young squad is probably performing to their max and all credit to them.”

Tony Mowbray

Shell Graham: “It's a possibility but I'm not getting my hopes up. Just glad we've avoided going back down to League One, it's been a canny return to the Championship, it would've been far better without the countless injuries mind.”

