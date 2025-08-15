Sunderland winger Rhys Walsh has sealed a move to South Shields

Sunderland U21s winger Rhys Walsh has completed a loan move to local non-league outfit South Shields, it has been confirmed.

The attacker joined the Black Cats in February of last year, and has since established himself as a regular presence for both the U18s, and more recently, Graeme Murty’s Premier League 2 side.

Walsh signed for Sunderland from boyhood club Glentoran, where he had been competing at a senior level, for an undisclosed fee, putting pen to paper on a two-and-a-half year contract in the North East.

Over the course of his time in England thus far, the 19-year-old has registered three goals and six assists, and has also been capped for Northern Ireland’s U21s. Walsh will now head out to the National League North for the next month to continue the next stage in his development.

What has been said about Rhys Walsh’s loan transfer from Sunderland to South Shields?

Explaining the decision to sanction a loan exit for Walsh, Sunderland academy manager Robin Nicholls told the club’s official website: “This loan move is a fantastic opportunity for Rhys to test himself in a competitive senior environment. It will provide him with the chance to play regular minutes in men’s football, which is a vital part of his development. We are excited to see how he rises to the challenge and the progress he can make in his game during this period. We have had several positive spells for Academy players with Shields over the years, and we hope this will be no different for Rhys.”

South Shields coach Ian Watson added: "Rhys is someone who brings us real pace from wide areas, he’s a very attack minded player and will unsettle opposition a lot. We’re really happy to have Rhys join us and we’re excited to work with him."

Speaking about the initial decision to sign Walsh last year, Nicholls said at the time: “Rhys is a player we have coveted for some time and he spent a period with us on trial earlier in 2023. He is an exciting forward, who can operate on either wing or play centrally, and he will join our Under-18 set-up for the remainder of the season. We are delighted to welcome him to Sunderland and after gaining senior experience this season with Glentoran, we hope that he will be able to settle quickly and hit the ground running.”

Walsh becomes the latest Sunderland prospect to head out on loan, with promising defender Tom Lavery having joined Northern Irish side Cliftonville earlier this week. The teenager featured prominently during the Black Cats’ first team pre-season campaign, and will now gain a first taste of competitive senior action during a season-long loan.

