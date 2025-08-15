The Sunderland and West Ham United team and injury news with seven out and multiple debuts expected

Published 15th Aug 2025

Sunderland begin their Premier League campaign at West Ham United on Saturday

Sunderland make their long-awaited return to the Premier League after an eight-year absence when they face West Ham United at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

Here’s all the latest team and injury news as we have it, after both Régis Le Bris and Graham Potter held their pre-match press conferences on Thursday afternoon.

1. Marc Guiu - available

Le Bris has confirmed that Guiu is available despite missing last Sunday's friendly against Rayo Vallecano - though it appears highly likely he will start on the bench with Eliezer Mayenda leading the line. | Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images Photo: Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

2. Omar Alderete - available

Will be in the squad but unlikely to start having only arrived earlier this week. Time will tell. | Getty Images

3. Arthur Masuaku - available

Former West Ham United defender could make his debut against his former team, though again it will likely be from the bench. Has trained last week but is short on match sharpness. | AFP via Getty Images

4. Crysencio Summerville - out

Graham Potter confirmed in his pre-match press conference that the former Leeds winger was now in the final stages of his rehab - but won't be ready for Saturday's game. | Getty Images

