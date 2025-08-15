Sunderland make their long-awaited return to the Premier League after an eight-year absence when they face West Ham United at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.
Here’s all the latest team and injury news as we have it, after both Régis Le Bris and Graham Potter held their pre-match press conferences on Thursday afternoon.
1. Marc Guiu - available
Le Bris has confirmed that Guiu is available despite missing last Sunday's friendly against Rayo Vallecano - though it appears highly likely he will start on the bench with Eliezer Mayenda leading the line. | Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images Photo: Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images
2. Omar Alderete - available
Will be in the squad but unlikely to start having only arrived earlier this week. Time will tell. | Getty Images
3. Arthur Masuaku - available
Former West Ham United defender could make his debut against his former team, though again it will likely be from the bench. Has trained last week but is short on match sharpness. | AFP via Getty Images
4. Crysencio Summerville - out
Graham Potter confirmed in his pre-match press conference that the former Leeds winger was now in the final stages of his rehab - but won't be ready for Saturday's game. | Getty Images