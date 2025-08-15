Sunderland are finally back in Premier League action on Saturday afternoon

Sunderland make their long-awaited return to the Premier League on Saturday when they host West Ham United at the Stadium of Light.

Though they have had some experience with VAR in play-off finals, it will be a new weekly reality for Sunderland fans and there have been some key tweaks made to the system ahead of the new season. There are also a number of new refereeing directives in place, some of those in fundamental changes to the laws of the game and some of them in the specific way Premier League officials are being instructed to interpret and enforce those laws.

Here, we bring you up to speed with everything you need to know ahead of the big kick off...

The IFAB law changes coming to place this season

One of the key changes pushed by IFAB this season is that the referee can now initiate a 'captain only' approach. This means at certain stages of games the referee can dictate that only a captain, which of course in Sunderland's case will be Granit Xhaka, can approach and discuss a decision. The Premier League say that they hope the division can lead by example in demonstrating respect for officials.

One of the more notable rule changes sees an attempt to prevent goalkeepers slowing the game down when in control of the ball. This season, a corner will be awarded to the opposing team if a referee rules that the goalkeeper has been in control for longer than eight seconds, and the official will count down with one hand from five seconds. If this happens three times in one game, the goalkeeper will then be shown a yellow card.

In additional changes, the game will be restarted with a drop ball to the goalkeeper if play is halted while the ball is inside the penalty box and an accidental double touch of a penalty kick will lead to a retake. You may have seen this in the recent European Championships, when Beth Mead initially scored in a penalty shootout with an accidental double kick.

The Premier League specific approach

The Premier League says it will continue to pursue a higher threshold for both penalising challenges and intervening when it comes to VAR. This higher threshold for penalising a challenge will also apply to handballs.

'Referee's call' was introduced last season to introduce a higher threshold for intervention, whereby the decision of the on-pitch official stands unless VAR feels the error is obvious. The Premier League claim this reduced VAR delays last season by almost half, while the continued use of semi-automated technology in offside calls should also cut down the time for decisions to be made.

The interesting new refereeing directives to keep a close eye on

One of the key specific changes that clubs have been warned of this season is an increased emphasis on preventing holding in the box. 'Referee's call' will continued to be used by VAR for these offences and officials will be encouraged to take a more proactive approach to prevent holding offences inside the box. This has already led to a significant increase in the award of penalty kicks across the first couple of weeks of the EFL season, and it's expected to be the same as the Premier League season kicks off.

Referees have also been encouraged to take a more robust approach to dealing with diving, and any head injury will see the physio and medical staff immediately invited to enter the pitch by officials. The player in question must then leave the pitch for a period of at least 30 seconds for further assessment.

The tweaks to VAR Sunderland fans can expect

As at Wembley in the play-off final, referees will now make announcements over the stadium PA system to clarify all decisions with exception of factual onside/offside decisions.

Additionally, all goals which are disallowed on-field and subsequently confirmed as "check complete" by the VAR will be shown on the giant screen in stadiums with the definitive clip or screenshot as to why the goal was disallowed. All VAR overturns will also be shown on the big screens.

Supporters who use X might also want to follow the Premier League match centre account, which will tweet clarifications and explanations of VAR decisions.