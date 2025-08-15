Salias Abdul Samed has found himself a new club following the end of his loan with Sunderland

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Sunderland loanee Salis Abdul Samed has completed a permanent transfer to Ligue 1 side OGC Nice, it has been confirmed.

The midfielder spent the duration of the 2024/25 campaign with the Black Cats, and was part of the squad that sealed promotion back to the Premier League via last season’s Championship play-offs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite arriving to notable fanfare from RC Lens, Samed endured a injury-hit stint on Wearside, and was limited to just 11 appearances across all competitions, with eight of those outings coming from the bench.

Since returning to France, the Ghanaian international has found himself at the centre of widespread speculation over his future, but has now put pen to paper on a three-year deal with Nice for a fee of around £1.7 million, as per L’Equipe.

What has been said about Salis Abdul Samed’s transfer to OGC Nice?

Speaking about the decision to sign Samed, Nice sporting director Florian Maurice said: "We were looking for dynamism, impact, and good energy in midfield. Salis is a balanced player, with a slightly more defensive profile than his direct competitors. He is fully committed on the pitch, has a real personality, and his knowledge of Ligue 1 as well as his human qualities will be able to contribute to communication and a positive dynamic in the locker room."

Club president Fabrice Bocquet added: "He meets the coach's expectations. Salis and Franck [Haise, Nice coach] know each other very well, which will facilitate his integration, because each knows how the other works and what the other expects. He is an international (21 caps) who has also experienced the Champions League. After a more difficult last season, we believe he will be able to get back on track under Franck Haise."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking after his arrival, Samed addressed his previous working relationship with Haise, who he played under at Lens. He said: "I am happy to join Gym, an ambitious and European club. I am also happy to be reunited with the coach. I will give everything to help the team and make the fans proud."

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

What did Kristjaan Speakman say about former Sunderland loanee Salis Abdul Samed?

Upon Samed’s arrival in the North East last summer, Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said: “We are delighted to welcome Salis to Sunderland. He’s a defensive midfielder player, who is disciplined in and out of possession. He is a different profile within our midfield, and we believe he will relish the battles that come with playing in a league like the Sky Bet Championship. Salis’ experiences in Ligue 1 and the UEFA Champions League will stand him in good stead, as we support him in transitioning to English football.”

Your next Sunderland read: The Sunderland and West Ham United team and injury news with seven out and multiple debuts expected