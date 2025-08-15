Sunderland make a return to the Premier League against West Ham on Saturday afternoon

Labour MP Lewis Atkinson has delivered a heartfelt message to Sunderland - and made a cheeky mention of Eliezer Mayenda - ahead of the Premier League opener against West Ham this weekend.

The Member of Parliament for Sunderland Central is an avid Black Cats supporter, and has spoken frequently of his love for the club since his election last year. Atkinson was also present at Wembley for May’s Championship play-off final triumph.

And looking ahead to Sunderland’s highly anticipated and long-awaited return to the top flight, Atkinson made mention of his beloved team during a speech in the House of Commons on Thursday.

What did Lewis Atkinson MP say ahead of Sunderland’s Premier League opener against West Ham?

Writing in a post on social media, Atkinson explained: “Counting down to 3pm Saturday, I managed to work a cheeky SAFC Premier League preview into a speech. The first time Mayenda’s views on Sam Fender have been mentioned in the House of Commons…”

In the speech itself, he said: “It feels like yesterday we were at Wembley watching Tommy Watson score the late winner in the play-off final, which means we're now on the eve of being back in the Premier League.

“Sunderland fans are spending the summer pondering all the big questions. With our embarrassment of riches, who will we start on the right wing? When will Chris Rigg score his first Premier League goal? How loudly will Eliezer Mayenda's views on Sam Fender echo around St James' Park?

“I know the Minister won't be able to answer all of those key questions, but I hope she will join me in wishing Sunderland AFC well for the new season, and also to celebrate the passing of the Football Governance Bill to protect the health of our national game, despite the shameful opposition of Reform and Conservative MPs.”

What has Regis Le Bris said ahead of Sunderland’s Premier League opener vs West Ham?

Elsewhere, Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris has suggested that decisions over whether to include new signings Arthur Masuaku, Omar Alderete, and Marc Guiu in his plans for Saturday’s clash against West Ham could be made at the last minute.

Speaking in a press conference on Thursday, he said: "The final decision [on these players] will be late. They came this week so we will have to see if they are ready. To start or just the final part of the game? We’ll see tomorrow. I think with Marc, Arthur and Omar we are going to have the opportunity to select them. I think it might be a little bit tough to start because of their fitness levels and because they have not had much time with their team mates. So it might be a little bit early for them to start but that is a decision we will make on Friday morning.”

"With Omar, he has had two 45s I think," Le Bris added. “There was also a small issue with his knee but that is now totally healed. He had about ten days where he was not in full training. I think he is probably not really ready to start a game. I think if we needed him really he could, because he is a warrior."

