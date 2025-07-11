Lewis Atkinson MP: Transforming our NHS to deliver better healthcare for the people of Sunderland is my absolute priority

Labour has launched its 10-year health plan to get the NHS back on its feet and make it fit for the future.

Over 14 years the previous Government let our NHS decline, looking the other way as waiting lists grew and basic care became harder to access.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Labour has now launched its 10-year health plan which will get the NHS back on its feet and make it fit for the future.

While I’m proud of the excellent care that still exists in the NHS and the staff who deliver it, I know care is too often inconsistent and difficult to access.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It just isn't good enough when some people have had to wait 18 months for treatment, struggle to get a GP appointment, or pay over £500 for private emergency dental care.

The Government's 10-year plan will deliver three big shifts in how the NHS works: from hospital to community, from analogue to digital, and from sickness to prevention.

Built around these three principles, the reforms within the plan will cut waits, deliver more convenient care, and tackle inequalities.

We’re investing in GPs, community care, and mental health support, while tackling the backlog that has left millions waiting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our plan is already delivering: four million extra appointments, 1,900 more GPs and 4,000 fewer people on our hospital waiting list here in Sunderland, now at the lowest in two years.

The plan also sets out how we will seize the opportunities provided by new technology, medicines, and innovation in order to deliver better care for all patients – no matter where they live or how much they earn.

Reforms like these will also deliver better value for taxpayers, helped by work to root out duplication and cut administrative costs.

Already, we are freeing up £2.2billion and reinvesting it in places like Sunderland that have been left behind for too long.

Transforming our NHS to deliver better healthcare for the people of Sunderland is my absolute priority.