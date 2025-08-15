4 . CB - Jenson Seelt

One of the biggest calls Le Bris has to make this weekend. Omar Alderete is available but hasn't had much time to train with his new team mates or many match minutes in pre-season. Seelt has played regularly and well. He looks likely to get the nod as a result and it would be a gamble but also a deserved selection. One to watch. | Photo by Chris Fryatt.