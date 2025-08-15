Régis Le Bris has some huge decisions to make as Sunderland kick off their first Premier League campaign for eight years on Saturday afternoon.
Here we discuss those big choices and assess who’ll make the starting XI and who might be on the bench.
1. GK - Robin Roefs
Le Bris confirmed in his pre-match press conference that Roefs would start the season as his number one. First couple of appearances for the club in pre-season have been promising. | Getty Images
2. RB - Trai Hume
Hume signed a new contract running until 2030 earlier this week, bringing a swift end to the latest round of transfer speculation. Had a good pre season and little doubt he'll start here. | Photo by Chris Fryatt.
3. CB - Dan Ballard
Ballard is certain to start after his play-off heroics and a strong pre-season campaign. | Photo by Chris Fratt.
4. CB - Jenson Seelt
One of the biggest calls Le Bris has to make this weekend. Omar Alderete is available but hasn't had much time to train with his new team mates or many match minutes in pre-season. Seelt has played regularly and well. He looks likely to get the nod as a result and it would be a gamble but also a deserved selection. One to watch. | Photo by Chris Fryatt.