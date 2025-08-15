All of the latest Sunderland-related transfer news and speculation

Sunderland could yet push ahead with a swoop for Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Matt O’Riley, despite heavy transfer interest from Italian giants Juventus, according to the club’s former chief scout.

The Black Cats were credited with an interest in the Danish international earlier this week, with continental outlet TuttoSport claiming that the Premier League new boys are one of several sides monitoring his situation. Alongside Regis Le Bris’ side, Everton are also said to be keen, but it is Juve who are seemingly the most advanced in their efforts to prise him away from the south coast.

On Wednesday, transfer insider Fabrizio Romano claimed that O’Riley was keen on a move to Turin, having held talks with club representatives, and that Juve are considering an initial loan agreement with an obligation-to-buy attached, but only if they can first offload former Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz.

And amid that ongoing uncertainty, ex-Sunderland scout Mick Brown has suggested that the Black Cats may not be out of the running for the 24-year-old’s signature just yet. Speaking to online outlet Football Insider, he said: “Matt O’Riley is somebody who has been on Sunderland’s radar. They rate him highly and feel it’s a move they could get done, because I think we’ve said before Brighton are willing to let him go.

“Sunderland have been busy in the transfer window so far, and the midfield has been one of the position they’ve been looking to improve. Jobe Bellingham has gone to Germany, so after losing him they wanted to improve. They went out and got Granit Xhaka, who I think will do a good job for them with his experience.

“Then they’ve got a couple of others in as well, but it’s still an area for improvement. It’s something they’ve been working on with a few players still on their radar, so whether O’Riley is the one they make a move for or not, the interest is there.”

Ex-Sunderland forward Nathan Broadhead completes record-breaking Wrexham transfer

Elsewhere, former Sunderland loanee Nathan Broadhead has completed a club record £10 million transfer to Championship upstarts Wrexham, it has been confirmed.

The Wales international spent the 2021/22 campaign on loan at the Stadium of Light from Everton, and helped the Black Cats to seal a long-awaited promotion from League One. Since then, he has spent time with Wigan Athletic and Ipswich Town, joining the Tractor Boys on a permanent deal in 2023.

After 84 outings for Kieran McKenna’s side, however, he has left Portman Road to link up with Phil Parkinson’s Wrexham, who are looking to continue their meteoric rise up the footballing pyramid this season.

Addressing the forward’s arrival, Parkinson said: “I’m delighted to welcome Nathan to the Club, he’s a local boy who had a real desire to come and play for his hometown club. We’re all looking forward to working with him in the coming seasons.”