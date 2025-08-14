Sunderland have unveiled their third and final hummel kit ahead for the upcoming Premier League season

The kit is black in a nod to the club’s nickname, with an amber goalkeeper top.

For the first time, the traditional badge is replaced by a Black Cats emblem. The design of the shirt features a Black Cat-inspired pattern, while there are a pair of amber eyes on the back. The design represents a clear nod to the club’s now iconic ‘Til The End marketing campaign, celebrating Sunderland’s play-off successes on their return to the Premier League.

The shirt will go on sale online and in the club store at 8am on Friday, August 15th, with a special event to be held at the store. The 2025-26 third kit is available in adult, junior, and mini sizes, alongside a goalkeeper shirt inspired by the patterned tiles at The Bridge Hotel. Premier League and Say No To Racism sleeve badges are available, with W88 as the front-of-shirt sponsor for adult sizes and Utilita for junior kits, as well as unsponsored shirts. An accompanying range is also available to purchase from tomorrow and includes an anthem jacket, pre-match t-shirt, quarter-zip jacket, Black Cats tee and hoodie.

How the new Sunderland shirt tells the story of the club’s nickname

Woven into the fabric, the shirt also tells the story of the club’s famous nickname. Embedded into the shirt is the following text: “In 1805, a man was on lookout for Napoleonic enemy ships at a gun battery in Roker.

“One night, he thought he heard a baby crying. Searching for it, he discovered a black cat wailing so piercingly he mistook it for the devil. Ridiculed for this, the gun battery became known as the Black Cat Battery. When the football club moved to the area, the nickname naturally fell into place.”