Sunderland starlet vows to add 'more' after scoring first goal for U21s

Rhys Walsh has been impressing for the U21s so far this season.

Sunderland U21s starlet Rhys Walsh has admitted that he wants to add more goals to his game after finding the back of the net for Graeme Murty’s side for the first time last week.

The Black Cats ran out 5-0 winners in a comprehensive victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Friday afternoon, with Walsh notching his side’s third strike in that rout. Having signed for Sunderland 12 months ago and initially cutting his teeth in the U18s, the winger made the step up to U21 level over the summer, and has now registered a first goal to go with the two assists he had already contributed in the Premier League 2 this season.

And speaking to the club’s in-house media team, Walsh has since suggested that he feels as if he is settling well on Wearside, and that he can continue to bring more to Murty’s development side. He said: “I’ve really enjoyed my time here, and I think my performances have improved throughout the season, which is down to the advice I’ve received from the coaches.

“They want the best for you and are committed to helping you improve. They challenge and push you to be better, which has helped my game. The lads have all been great, too, which has helped me settle in. I think the first is always the hardest because there is more pressure to get it, so hopefully, whenever I receive an opportunity to play, I can add more goals to help the team.”

Discussing the challenges he has faced since arriving at Sunderland - and in particular the experience of pitting his wits against a series of illustrious European academies in the Premier League International Cup, he added: “I've seen this year through the level of opposition we’ve faced just how important it is to play these international teams, so we definitely want to be playing these sorts of sides again next season.

“You want to be involved in the biggest games, but we need to continue working hard to make sure we qualify. We are in a good position, but we can’t rest and need to work hard in every training session and match until the season finishes. I want to keep performing and help the team achieve our goals.”

Sunderland U21s back in action

After their impressive showing against Wolves last week, Murty’s side are back in action on Tuesday evening, hosting Huddersfield Town at the Eppleton Colliery Welfare Ground in the Premier League Cup.

Speaking about the need to slowly introduce younger talents like the 18-year-old Walsh into the U21s during a recent interview, Murty said: “What we tend to try and do is keep them under wraps, keep them away from all of the distractions. All we want to do is make sure that their understanding of their growth and their development is dependent upon what they do, not certain things that they hear.

“We try to stagger their challenges at the right time for them. I think we're quite good at it. I think our development pathway is a real thing that we try to nurture all of the time. We want to make it really clear to the young players, if you're doing particularly well and you're the next man up, you're going to play.

“Be that a 15 playing for the 16s, a 13 playing up in the 15s, an 18 playing for the 21s. Whatever it is, if you're going to be that next person up and you're required to play, we will put you in. What you do is up to you.”

