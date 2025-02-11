Sunderland's most effective players this season according to the stats experts

Who would you rate as Sunderland’s best player this season?

Sunderland will head into Wednesday night’s home clash with struggling Luton Town looking to keep up the pressure on the three sides above them in the Championship table.

After Saturday’s battling home draw with Watford, the Black Cats are sat five points adrift of the automatic promotion places and a further two points adrift of current leaders Leeds United. A hectic midweek fixture list will provide some intriguing games for those at the top end of the division as Leeds travel to Watford on Tuesday before fellow contenders Burnley and Sheffield United face respective home games against Hull City and Middlesbrough 24 hours later.

Despite the slight disappointment over the weekend draw with Watford, Sunderland remain in strong form and have lost just one of their last 13 Championship fixtures and there are high hopes a long-awaited return to the Premier League will be secured this season. It has already been a memorable season for the Black Cats are they appear to be exceeding expectations after embarking on a serious challenge for promotion this season. With just four defeats in 31 games and an unbeaten record at the Stadium of Light, Le Bris’ side full deserve their place amongst the contenders for a place in next season’s Premier League.

A whole host of players have shone throughout the season with the likes of full-back duo Dennis Cirkin and Trai Hume, the versatile Jobe Bellingham and French forward Wilson Isidor all playing lead roles in helping the push for what some would consider to be a surprise promotion. But with just over a third of the season left to play, who have been the Black Cats’ most effective players during the campaign? We take a look at who the stats experts at WhoScored rate as Sunderland’s best players so far this season.

Who have been Sunderland’s best players so far this season?

WhoScored rankings out of ten

6.02 - Leo Hjelde 6.08 - Salis Abdul Samed 6.30 - Milan Aleksic 6.48 - Dan Ballard, Alan Browne 6.49 - Aji Alese 6.67 - Anthony Patterson 6.70 - Chris Rigg 6.71 - Eliezer Mayenda, Wilson Isidor 6.75 - Simon Moore 6.78 - Tom Watson 6.79 - Luke O’Nien 6.80 - Dan Neil 6.92 - Patrick Roberts 6.94 - Chris Mepham 7.06 - Dennis Cirkin 7.08 - Jobe Bellingham 7.13 - Romaine Mundle 7.14 - Trai Hume 7.19 - Enzo Le Fee

