The latest transfer news from around the Championship after the deadline closed on Monday evening

MLS side Atlanta United have signed Middlesbrough striker Emmanuel Latte Lath.

The striker was missing as Middlesbrough lost to Sunderland at the Riverside Stadium on Monday evening in the Championship.

A late own goal from Ryan Giles secured the three points for the Black Cats, after Dan Neil and Wilson Isidor cancelled out an early goal from Delano Burgzorg. Hayden Hackney had restored parity but it was a moment of magic from Enzo Le Fee to carve open the game late on.

However, after the morning after the game it was confirmed that Lath had joined the MLS side for a fee of $28million (£22.5million), with Middlesbrough describing the transfer as a “record deal” for both the club and Major League Soccer.

Michael Carrick’s men have been boosted by the arrivals of Morgan Whittaker, Samuel Iling-Junior and Kelechi Iheanacho as the North East club attempts to keep pace with the promotion race in the Championship following Monday night’s defeat.

In other news, 125-career goal striker Adam Armstrong has joined fellow promotion contenders West Brom on loan from Southampton. The former Newcastle United and Blackburn Rovers man had been linked with Sunderland but it is understood that a deal was never on the cards.

West Brom’s sporting director Andrew Nestor said of the deal: “We are pleased to welcome Adam to The Hawthorns for the rest of the season. He has extensive experience in the Championship and a proven goalscoring record.

“We had always planned to reinforce our striker options and injuries have accelerated our need in this area. Adam is an ideal fit for our squad and very much suits our established style,” he concluded after adding Armstrong to Tony Mowbray’s squad ahead of the run-in.