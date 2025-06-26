Young talents from Man City, Lincoln and Northern Ireland set to bolster Sunderland’s academy ranks

Sunderland are pushing ahead with their summer youth recruitment drive, with three exciting additions either confirmed or close to completion as the Black Cats continue to invest in the club’s long-term future.

The Echo understands that Jay Matadean is the latest player set to join the ranks at the Academy of Light. The young forward, who featured for Manchester City’s Under-18s last season, impressed during a trial on Wearside towards the end of the 2024–25 campaign. Now, Sunderland are putting the finishing touches on a scholarship deal for the teenager after positive feedback from academy staff regarding his technical quality and attitude.

Matadean, who developed in one of England’s most prestigious academies, is expected to continue his progress in red and white and will add further depth to the club’s attacking options at youth level. Meanwhile, the club are also closing in on the signing of Lincoln City goalkeeper Isaac Allan, with the move now understood to be all but done. Allan, 18, previously spent time on trial at Sunderland in April, and coaching staff were suitably impressed to move forward with a permanent deal.

Originally from the Isle of Man, Allan’s route into academy football was unorthodox. He was scouted while attending UK Football Trials and joined Lincoln City, where he became a regular for the club’s under-18s and was named on the bench for two League One fixtures last season. Sunderland may need to agree a compensation fee or go to tribunal, given Allan was likely offered terms to remain at Lincoln. Should the deal be finalised, he would join up with Sunderland’s youth goalkeeping group under Fin Lynch and Jordan Moore.

One deal already over the line is that of Northern Ireland youth international Matthew Burns. The talented midfielder has signed following the expiry of his contract at Coleraine. Burns, 16, is regarded as one of the top players in his year group across Northern Ireland. A graduate of the Irish FA’s elite JD National Academy – where he was named Joint Graduate of the Year – he also made his senior debut in the NIFL Premiership last season. Burns will join Sunderland’s academy setup this summer and could feature in youth tournaments and fixtures over the coming weeks as he begins the next stage of his development.

These moves come as part of Sunderland’s continued push to identify and recruit top young talent from across the UK, Ireland and further afield – a key pillar of the club’s long-term strategy under sporting director Kristjaan Speakman, head of coaching Stuart English, academy manager Robin Nicholls and owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus.

Under-21 squad members Ben Crompton, Cuba Mitchell, Caden Kelly, and Kelechi Chibueze have all left Sunderland this summer, with second-year scholars Aaron Chungh and Daniel Parker also having departed the Academy of Light. Ben Middlemas, Oliver Bainbridge, Marshall Burke, and Daniel Cameron have agreed to one-year extensions, with Ethan Moore and Timur Tutierov also offered new terms following the end of their respective contracts. Ben Kindon, Ben Metcalf, Jack Whittaker, and Jaydon Jones have been offered their first professional contracts at the club and are expected to sign.

