The highly rated teenager joins the Black Cats’ youth ranks after impressing in Northern Ireland

Sunderland have completed the signing of Northern Ireland youth international Matthew Burns following his departure from Coleraine.

The 16-year-old midfielder joins the club’s academy setup after making his senior debut in the NIFL Premiership, the top tier of Northern Irish football – a significant milestone for a player of his age. Burns had been promoted to the first-team squad at Coleraine for the start of the 2024-25 campaign following a string of standout performances at youth level.

Energetic, technically gifted and highly thought of across Northern Ireland, Burns has been capped at underage level for his country and is regarded as one of the top players in his year group. His contract with Coleraine expired this summer, allowing Sunderland to bring him to Wearside for their youth ranks.

Burns’ former school, Dalriada School in Ballymoney, posted a glowing tribute to the teenager after his move to the Premier League side was confirmed. In an Instagram statement, they said: "Former pupil Matthew Burns was given a warm welcome back to Dalriada by Principal Mrs Louise Aitcheson and football coaches Ian Getty and Paul Gaston, when he recently called in to school before continuing his remarkable journey to join Premier League team Sunderland.

“Matthew travels to join the Wearside giants next week, and in July will travel to Italy for a pre-season tournament with his new teammates. Matthew was an extremely popular pupil at Dalriada before moving to the Irish FA JD National Academy Residential programme, based at Campbell College in Belfast."

Burns was part of the Irish FA’s JD National Academy, a prestigious residential programme aimed at developing elite talent for Northern Ireland’s youth and senior national teams. He leaves the programme having been named Joint Graduate of the Year, highlighting the high regard in which he is held by national coaches.

Burns will join up with Sunderland’s academy sides this summer and could feature in upcoming youth fixtures and tournaments over the summer. His arrival continues the club’s push to identify and recruit top young talent from across the UK and Ireland.

What other Sunderland transfer news is there?

According to SportItalia’s Gianluigi Longari, Sunderland are one of three English clubs showing interest in Spanish left-back Angeliño, currently on the books at AS Roma. Crystal Palace and Bournemouth are also in the mix, but neither club is reportedly willing to exceed an offer of £10.1million (€12million). However, Roma are holding out for a figure closer to £17million (€20million) – with the club under pressure to complete a major sale before June 30 to meet UEFA’s Financial Fair Play requirements.

Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport claims Sunderland may hold a slight advantage in the race for the 27-year-old due to their recent appointment of former Roma sporting director Florent Ghisolfi, who played a key role in Angeliño’s move to the Italian capital. Despite that link, the same source reports that the player is currently unimpressed with proposals made by all three Premier League clubs.

Elsewhere, Fabrizio Romano reports that Sunderland are in active negotiations with OGC Nice to sign Poland international goalkeeper Marcin Bulka. The 25-year-old is under contract until 2026 but could be available for around £17million (€20million).

