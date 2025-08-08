Sunderland transfers: Midfielder 'waiting game' as club record deal explained

The latest transfer talk from the Stadium of Light as Sunderland prepare to return to the Premier League.

Sunderland youngster Chris Rigg is reportedly attracting interest from a Premier League rival who are said to be ‘prepared to play the waiting game’ to secure a deal for the Academy of Light product.

The Hebburn-born midfielder has enjoyed a rapid rise into the senior ranks with the Black Cats after becoming the second youngest player to make his Sunderland debut when he came off the bench to replace Edouard Michut in a 2-1 win in an FA Cup tie against Shrewsbury Town in January 2023. Since that maiden appearance, the England Under-19 international has gone on to make over 60 senior appearances for the Black Cats and is currently working his way back towards full fitness after suffering an ankle injury on international duty earlier this summer.

Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris made a point of mentioning Rigg when he assessed the midfield options at his disposal following the additions of Granit Xhaka, Habib Diarra and Noah Sadiki during what has been a positive summer transfer window.

Speaking after last weekend’s friendly defeat against Real Betis, Le Bris said: “It (midfield) is the part of the squad where we have a good level of competition. We have Riggy (Chris Rigg), Enzo (Le Fee) was on the bench today, so there are different options and experience, maturity. There are young lads, there is competition and we will need them to start and maybe three players will be the starters with two or three to finish the game. So it’s really important to have this balance and hopefully that will be the case in other positions.

“It’s always relative because it’s a new squad first of all. So I think after every session, after every game, you learn something from their level, the way they work together in that game model. So it’s new for them and I repeat, competition is necessary to raise the level.”

Such comments would suggest Le Bris is not considering allowing Rigg to depart the Stadium of Light before the summer transfer window comes to a close next month. However, TeamTalk have now claimed Everton have ‘explored a deal’ to sign the Black Cats youngster as they look to boost their options in the middle of the park. The report suggests former Sunderland manager David Moyes will ‘play the waiting game’ to secure a deal for Rigg and are continuing in their efforts to secure moves for Southampton prospect Tyler Dibling and West Bromwich Albion winger Tom Fellows. Everton are said to have watched Rigg in action last season and rate the midfielder at around £15 million, which is said to be ‘miles apart’ from Sunderland’s reported £40 million valuation.

Dortmund chief explains Jobe deal

Jobe Bellingham | Getty Images

Sunderland’s transfer kitty was boosted by the potentially club record sale of midfielder Jobe Bellingham to German giants Borussia Dortmund.

The former Black Cats was said to have interest from a number of Premier League and Bundesliga clubs after helping Sunderland to promotion into the Premier League last season - but opted to follow in the footsteps of older brother Jude by accepting an offer to move to Dortmund. Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke believes his ‘very good relationship’ with Bellingham and his family helped the Bundesliga giants win the race to sign a player he described as ‘extraordinary’.

Speaking on Jobe's transfer Watzke told Sky Germany: "There were several alternatives before Jobe, and then Lars [Ricken] and Sebastian [Kehl] asked me – because they know I've had a very close relationship with the Bellingham family and Jobe for many years – to try to make a statement. So I went, and it worked out quite well. I really have a very, very good relationship with Jobe, which goes a bit beyond what you normally have with a player. At least that didn't hurt. Jobe is an extraordinary player, an extraordinary person, and I'm happy he's here."