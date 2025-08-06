Ex-Sunderland starlet Jobe Bellingham has expressed his gratitude to his former side

Former Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham has once again spoken fondly of his time at the club, claiming that he was “very loved” on Wearside prior to his exit earlier this summer.

The 19-year-old left the Black Cats to join Borussia Dortmund in a deal worth around £27 million in early June, and went on to feature for his new club at the FIFA Club World Cup later that month.

Since then, preparations have begun for the upcoming Bundesliga campaign, which commences in late August, but it would appear that Bellingham still holds a great affection for Sunderland.

What has Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jobe Bellingham said about Sunderland?

As quoted by Ruhr Nachrichten, the England youth international said: “I was definitely very loved in in Sunderland, which I really appreciated. It holds a special place in my heart. But here, too, it’s been a wonderful welcome from everyone, not just the fans, but also the staff, the players, really everyone.”

Bellingham also reflected on the improvements that he feels he needs to make if he is to prove himself a success in the upper echelons of the continental game. He continued: “I think that to improve my overall game, it would be important for me to develop my strengths into super strengths, because I want to be among the best midfielder in Europe in future.

“But I came here because of this club’s expertise in developing players. I came from the Championship and saw participating in the Club World Cup as an opportunity for me. There I was able to get used to my teammate, the staff and the playing style. So, it was an enormously valuable experience for me.”

What did Kristjaan Speakman say about Jobe Bellingham’s Sunderland exit?

Speaking at the time of Bellingham’s departure for Dortmund, Sunderland sporting director Speakman said: “I had no doubts that Jobe would develop with us at Sunderland. He has an unrelenting commitment to improvement that only the very best possess, and his progression is clear for all to see. Less obvious are the sacrifices and the challenges along the way, and I couldn’t be prouder of how he’s conducted himself and embraced the club, the community, and our supporters.

“He’s lived and breathed Sunderland every step of the way. For our club, it’s another representation of the strength of our strategy and what’s possible. Jobe wanted to create his own story, be part of a new Sunderland, and make a lasting impact. He achieved all of this, and although we are naturally disappointed to lose a player of Jobe’s quality, everyone at SAFC wishes him well in this next stage of his journey.”

