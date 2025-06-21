The 7 players Sunderland should sell this summer - and 4 they must keep

Which players could Sunderland look to sell this summer transfer window?

The summer transfer window is only just heating up and already Sunderland have been involved in their fair share of speculation.

While all eyes will be on the incoming signings that the Black Cats make ahead of their long-awaited return to the Premier League, there has also been plenty of talk over prospective outgoings too.

But which players should Sunderland keep, and which should they look to sell? We’ve taken a closer look below...

KEEP

Trai Hume

A stalwart of this Sunderland side, and one who understandably continues to attract attention from various suitors. The Northern Ireland international has established himself as a vital component on Wearside, and regardless of outside interest, he must stay.

Dan Neil

Neil’s precarious contract situation, coupled with AS Roma’s reported interest in him, makes for a worrying combination at the present moment in time, and you have to assume that tying him down to a new contract is right at the top of Sunderland’s list of priorities this summer. One way or another, the Black Cats have to go out of their way to ensure they keep him.

Dennis Cirkin

Like Neil, Cirkin is also out of contract next summer, and as such, an extension will surely be required in the near future to dispel any lingering fears over a potential exit between now and the end of the transfer window. Given how much he has developed over the course of his Sunderland career, it feels like a no-brainer.

Chris Rigg

With Jobe Bellingham and Tommy Watson having already left, the hope will be that Sunderland are no longer under any kind of pressure to sell if they don’t want to, and where Rigg is concerned, that is a brilliant thing. The teenager is only going to keep on improving, and the longer the Black Cats can keep him, the better.

SELL

Pierre Ekwah

The midfielder evidently has no place in Regis Le Bris’ first team plans on Wearside, and as such, it feels as if an exit is almost certainly on the cards. Whether he returns to France with Saint-Etienne remains to be seen, but pocketing a decent fee for him seems like a smart alternative to watching him languish on the bench.

Adil Aouchiche

Another player in need of a fresh start to kick start his career, Aouchiche was sent out on loan last season, and barring some unforeseen about turn in his fortunes, it seems likely that he will once again be on the move this summer.

Abdoullah Ba

Unfancied by Le Bris but still young enough to reignite his career in the right environment, Ba will presumably be one of the Sunderland fringe players up for sale this summer.

Timothee Pembele

Things never quite worked out for Pembele on Wearside, and the full-back himself has hinted heavily that never really settled in the North East. A solid loan stint in France has proven that he has talent, but it is hard to see him realising his potential with Sunderland.

Nectar Triantis

A trickier prospect than most given how well he has performed during his time with Hibernian, it is still difficult to see Triantis forcing his way into Le Bris’ first team plans, and as such, now could be a good time to cash in on the Australian, while his stock is high.

Nazariy Rusyn

Another who never really found his rhythm in England, it feels as if the writing has been on the wall for Rusyn’s future for some time now. Even if Hajduk Split opt against signing him permanently, you would have to assume that he will leave in some capacity over the coming weeks.

Joe Anderson

And finally, having spent a long while consigned to the U21s, and with his contract set to expire in 2026, this summer feels like as good a time as any for Anderson to seek a fresh challenge elsewhere.

