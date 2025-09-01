A look at when various transfer deadlines are scheduled to pass around the globe.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After a hectic summer for Sunderland and their top flight rivals, the Premier League transfer window will finally close at 7pm BST on Monday evening.

The Black Cats have been active in terms of their incoming business over the past few weeks, and look set to wrap up an eye-catching summer with a double deal for Dutch duo Brian Brobbey and Lutsharel Geertruida in the final hours of the window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But while much of the emphasis has been on players arriving at the Stadium of Light, there has also been an effort to move several names on. To that end, Patrick Roberts and Niall Huggins are both being heavily linked with loan switches, but there are other talents - such as the likes of Nazariy Rusyn, Ahmed Abdullahi, Ian Poveda, Abdoullah Ba, Timothee Pembele, Jay Matete, and a smattering of their teammates - who will also be hoping that they can seek out fresh opportunities for regular minutes in the coming days - whether that be on temporary agreements or as part of a permanent departure from the North East.

With that in mind, while the transfer window may be about to close in the Premier League, EFL, and several of Europe’s top divisions, there are still a number of countries in which the deadline does not pass until later this month. As such, here is a round-up of the key options still available to the last few Sunderland players who could still depart this summer...

When does the transfer window close in different countries around the world?

The transfer window may be about to shut in the Premier League, but in the Netherlands and Norway, teams have until the evening of September 2nd to conclude their business.

A few days later, on September 5th, the window will close in Austria, Croatia, and Ukraine, while shortly after that deadline, teams in Belgium and Poland will wrap up their dealings on September 8th.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The following day, September 9th, will see the transfer window shut for clubs in Czechia, Romania, and Switzerland. On September 10th, Saudia Arabia will follow suit. Two of the latest deadlines will pass in Turkey and Greece, with transfer dealings ceasing on September 11th and September 12th respectively. Mexico’s window will shut even later still, on September 13th.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

When does the January transfer window open?

Sunderland and their peers will be given another opportunity to tinker with their squad partway through the 2025/26 campaign when the January transfer window opens in a few months’ time. The winter trading period is scheduled to open on Thursday, January 1st 2026 and will run until 7pm GMT on Monday, February 2nd 2026.

Your next Sunderland read: Sunderland transfer news: Brian Brobbey, Lutsharel Geertruida and Patrick Roberts deadline day latest